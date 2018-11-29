DETROIT (PATCH) – Hard Rock Cafe, a staple of Downtown Detroit’s Campus Martius, is planning to close in January.

The restaurant was first opened in 2003, right across from Campus Martius Park on Monroe Street. It has been a popular spot for fans before and after games or other events in Detroit.

“Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe Detroit in 2003, Hard Rock International has appreciated the opportunity to serve the city’s locals and guests,” the company said in a statement. “In January 2019, the lease for Hard Rock Cafe Detroit, located on Monroe Street across from Campus Martius Park, will expire. The location will close on Saturday, January 26, 2019, as a result. The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market if the right space can be identified.”

