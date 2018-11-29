  • CBS 62 Live Video

Detroit Lions, Jamal Agnew

Detroit Lions return specialist Jamal Agnew is returning to practice after sitting out since Week 5 because of a knee injury.

The team removed him from the reserve-injured designation on Wednesday.

Agnew was an All-Pro last season and returned two punts for touchdowns. The Lions also have played him at cornerback and on offense.

He is averaging 27.8 yards on kickoff returns and 5.6 on punt returns this season. Agnew also has made seven tackles.

The Lions (4-7) host the NFC West-leading Rams (10-1) on Sunday.

