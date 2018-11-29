  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings, Jeff Blashill, Mike Green, St. Louis Blues, Thomas Vanek, Tyler Bertuzzi

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi doesn’t mind going into areas where there will be more physical play, like in front of the net, the corners and behind the net. That was a good thing for the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

gettyimages 1051998032 Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Late Goal, Red Wings Beat The Blues 4 3

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6:53 to go with his second goal of the game and Detroit held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 after blowing a 3-0 lead.

And his heroics came on Tyler Bertuzzi bobblehead night.

gettyimages 1074073048 Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Late Goal, Red Wings Beat The Blues 4 3

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bertuzzi put in a loose puck from just outside the crease for his eighth goal of the season. His first goal, which came with 8:56 left in the second period and gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead, also came from in front of the net as Bertuzzi knocked a rebound out of the air and in with the lower part of the shaft of his stick.

“I love him as a player. He competes,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said about Bertuzzi, the nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi, who also played for the Red Wings.

gettyimages 1074072532 Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Late Goal, Red Wings Beat The Blues 4 3

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Bertuzzi said he’s has not changed as a player.

“As you go up in leagues it’s harder to maybe toe drag or dangle,” he said. “So I’ve adapted to just play hard and go to the net that’s where a lot of goals are created.”

gettyimages 1074074496 Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Late Goal, Red Wings Beat The Blues 4 3

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period gaol while playing the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots. The Blues have lost five of their last six.

gettyimages 1074041870 Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Late Goal, Red Wings Beat The Blues 4 3

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Mike Green #25 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Robby Fabbri #15 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“They have a lot of speed and they really took it to us in the first half of the game,” Allen said. “We didn’t flip the switch until it was already 3-0.

Perron tied it at 3 at 8:04 of the third with his eighth goal.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after a five-goal second period.

Detroit scored three times in 6:42 to take a 3-0 lead in the middle period. Vanek made it 1-0 4:22 into the period with his third goal, and Athanasiou followed at 7:17 with his 11th goal. Bertuzzi made it 3-0 with 8:56 left in the second with his first goal of the game.

But St. Louis scored two power-play goals in 1:39 to pull to within one. Perron put the Blues on the board with 6:23 left in the second period with his first of the game, and Tarasenko made it 3-2 with 4:44 remaining in the period.

NOTES: Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. .. St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … Detroit D Jonathan Eriksson returned after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. … The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

NEXT UP:

Blues: At Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Boston on Saturday night.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

