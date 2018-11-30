Filed Under:2018, charles h wright, controversy, Local, talker, Trending

DETROIT (AP) — A coalition of community groups is opposing a planned Thomas Jefferson Monticello plantation exhibit coming to Detroit.

shutterstock 703072477 Groups Oppose Thomas Jefferson Plantation Exhibit Coming To The Charles H. Wright Museum

Charlottesville, Virginia – April 20, 2014: Wooden walkway and exterior of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home.

TRENDING: Radio Station Pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ After Complaints Following #MeToo Movement

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is expected to feature “Paradox of Liberty” in 2019.

The museum said in a statement that the exhibit will tell the story of Sally Hemings and other slaves on the Virginia plantation from their perspectives.

shutterstock 245964892 Groups Oppose Thomas Jefferson Plantation Exhibit Coming To The Charles H. Wright Museum

Jefferson was the third U.S. president. Most historians believe he had an intimate relationship Hemings and fathered some of her children.

TRENDING: The Great Oil Crash Of 2018: What’s Really Happening

Coalition for Black Legacy at the Charles H. Wright Museum member Gloria House said the exhibit is “totally inappropriate” and that “it seems highly insensitive” … to “propose an exhibition that somehow tries to recast the history of the Jefferson plantation.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s