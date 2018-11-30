NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Mayor David Briley’s office says he’s “inclined not to participate” in a Christmas parade if Kid Rock remains grand marshal.

The comment follows a Fox & Friends interview Friday in which Kid Rock used an expletive to describe Joy Behar of The View.

Multiple Fox & Friends personalities apologized. Kid Rock apologized for the language, but “not the sentiment.”

Kid Rock is slated to be grand marshal Saturday in the privately run Nashville Christmas Parade.

Mayoral spokesman Thomas Mulgrew said Briley was disgusted by Kid Rock’s comments about Behar. He said Nashville is an inclusive place and Briley doesn’t want to be included in a parade with a grand marshal who says hateful things on national television.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.