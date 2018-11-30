  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coding, Damien Rocchi, Grand Circus Detroit, Michael Patrick Shiels, Michigan's Big Show, technology

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Grand Circus Detroit celebrates its sixth year of helping people learn computer coding, the need for such skills is greater than ever as people look to retool their careers following more layoffs in the Motor City.

damien and carol Michigan Matters: Coding the Future and GMs Downsizing

Damien Rocchi, CEO of Grand Circus Detroit, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

That from Damien Rocchi, Co-Founder, and CEO of Grand Circus Detroit, who talked about their role in helping people – including some employees from companies such as GM which have talked about pending layoffs.

“We are getting calls from people at companies interested in learning more about coding careers,” Rocchi told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

damien Michigan Matters: Coding the Future and GMs Downsizing

Damien Rocchi, CEO of Grand Circus Detroit (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

To date, there have been over 1,200 graduates of their programs who work for 250 companies across Michigan.
“Our mission is to break the barrier for entry for individuals looking to land a job in tech,” he said.

They offer boot camps targeted toward individuals who are interested in obtaining a career in the technology, workshops and more.

roundtable2 Michigan Matters: Coding the Future and GMs Downsizing

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Michael Patrick Shiels, Host of Michigan’s Big Show, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Then the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Michael Patrick Shiels, host of Michigan’s Big Show, appeared with Cain to talk about the fallout of GM’s bombshell announcement this week of layoffs of thousands and closing of plants in Michigan and other states.

The group discussed President Donald Trump’s tweets after the GM announcement against GM CEO Mary Barra and threatening possible retaliation against the automaker.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s