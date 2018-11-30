Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Grand Circus Detroit celebrates its sixth year of helping people learn computer coding, the need for such skills is greater than ever as people look to retool their careers following more layoffs in the Motor City.

That from Damien Rocchi, Co-Founder, and CEO of Grand Circus Detroit, who talked about their role in helping people – including some employees from companies such as GM which have talked about pending layoffs.

“We are getting calls from people at companies interested in learning more about coding careers,” Rocchi told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

To date, there have been over 1,200 graduates of their programs who work for 250 companies across Michigan.

“Our mission is to break the barrier for entry for individuals looking to land a job in tech,” he said.

They offer boot camps targeted toward individuals who are interested in obtaining a career in the technology, workshops and more.

Then the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Michael Patrick Shiels, host of Michigan’s Big Show, appeared with Cain to talk about the fallout of GM’s bombshell announcement this week of layoffs of thousands and closing of plants in Michigan and other states.

The group discussed President Donald Trump’s tweets after the GM announcement against GM CEO Mary Barra and threatening possible retaliation against the automaker.

