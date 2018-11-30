  • CBS 62 Live Video

IRONWOOD (AP) — A Michigan river will be featured in a new set of postage stamps highlighting scenic rivers.

shutterstock 1159323133 Michigan River To Be Featured On New US Postal Stamp

A beautiful hidden view of Bond Falls in Haight Township, Michigan along the Ontonagon River.

The Ontonagon River in the Upper Peninsula will be one of 12 stamps to be released in 2019. The Daily Globe in Ironwood reports the stamp shows a branch of the river in Gogebic County.

shutterstock 1159323130 Michigan River To Be Featured On New US Postal Stamp

The newspaper says sections of the Ontonagon River were designated as part of the Wild and Scenic Rivers system in 1992. Forty-three miles are designated as wild, and 35 miles are listed as scenic.

Stamp services director Mary-Anne Penner says stamps highlighting history, entertainment and nature tell “America’s story.”

