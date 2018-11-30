LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-1) at DETROIT (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

OPENING LINE — Rams by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 4-5-2, Lions 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 43-41-2

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Rams 31-28, Oct. 16, 2016

LAST WEEK — Rams had bye, beat Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19; Lions lost to Bears 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 2; Lions No. 23 Lions

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (5)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (12), PASS (14)

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (15)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Los Angeles clinches second straight NFC West title with win or Seattle loss. … Rams have not won consecutive division championships since taking seven straight from 1973-79. … Rams rank third in NFL with 35.4 points per game. .. QB Jared Goff has 14 TD passes, 1 INT last five games. … RB Todd Gurley leads league with 1,484 scrimmage yards and 17 scrimmage TDs. … WR Brandin Cooks is 36 yards receiving from becoming first in league history with 1,000 yards receiving three straight years with three different franchises. … DT Aaron Donald has NFL-high 14 ½ sacks. … DT Ndamukong Suh facing Lions for first time. Detroit drafted Suh No. 2 overall in 2010. … CB Marcus Peters leads league with 21 INTs since 2015. … Lions have lost four of five. … QB Matthew Stafford has thrown three TDs, four INTs last four games. … RB LeGarrette Blount ran for season-high 88 yards and two TDs last game. … Blount, Gurley and Adrian Peterson are NFL players with two-plus rushing scores in 10-plus games since 2012. … WR Kenny Golladay had 13 catches for 203 yards and TD over last two games. … Damon “Snacks” Harrison Sr. has 57 tackles, most by NFL DT. … DE Ezekiel Ansah had sack last two games, four in five games. … Fantasy tip: Cooks has six-plus catches and 100-plus yards receiving last three games.

