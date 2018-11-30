MARINE CITY (AP) — A suburban Detroit judge accused of crashing into a man’s car and driving away has been given a suspended jail sentence, probation and 100 hours of community service.

Roseville’s 39th District Court Judge Catherine Steenland learned her punishment Friday in a St. Clair County courtroom. She earlier pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident where someone was injured and failing to report an accident.

Her lawyer Stephen Rabaut says she’s accepted responsibility. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

The crash occurred in 2017 in the Macomb County community of Roseville . A man said a woman in a red sedan hit his car and drove away. Steenland was on medical leave at the time.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.