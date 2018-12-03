(CBS Detroit) Beverly Hills comes in at number seven according to a new report by Safewise.com.
The site lists the 20 safest Michigan cities to live in right now.
Safewise evaluated FBI crime report statistics, population data, and the rate of crime per every 1,000 people in a city to get the results.
On average, violent offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery, accounted for less than 5% of all crimes reported by Michigan’s 20 safest cities.
From small towns like Oakland Township and Northville to much more populated ones like Bloomfield Township and Novi, all 20 safest cities in the Great Lakes State experienced significantly low property crime rates. With an average of just seven property crimes reported per 1,000 people (compared to the US average of 28), it’s easy to see why these cities made our list.
According to Safewise the 20 safest cities in Michigan include:
1. Thetford Township
Population: 6,696
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.19
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
2. Raisin Township
Population: 7,577
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 3.56
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
3. Kinross Township
Population: 7,536
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.13
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.73
Total crime: 7.69% violent, 92.31% property
4. Gaines Township
Population: 6,177
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16
Property crimes per 1,000: 4.05
Total crime: 4.00% violent, 96.00% property
5. East Grand Rapids
Population: 11,436
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.17
Property crimes per 1,000: 8.31
Total crime: 2.11% violent, 97.89% property
6. Grosse Ile Township
Population: 10,123
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.20
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.48
Total crime: 13.33% violent, 86.67% property
7. Beverly Hills
Population: 10,455
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.29
Property crimes per 1,000: 7.65
Total crime: 3.75% violent, 96.25% property
8. Oakland Township
Population: 19,659
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31
Property crimes per 1,000: 2.65
Total crime: 11.54% violent, 88.46% property
9. Huntington Woods
Population: 6,360
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31
Property crimes per 1,000: 6.76
Total crime: 4.65% violent, 95.35% property
10. Northville
Population: 6,019
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.33
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.30
Total crime: 3.57% violent, 96.43% property
11. Northville Township
Population: 28,890
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.42
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.87
Total crime: 3.50% violent, 96.50% property
12. Birmingham
Population: 21,012
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.43
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.52
Total crime: 3.72% violent, 96.28% property
13. Commerce Township
Population: 38,218
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.37
Total crime: 5.03% violent, 94.97% property
14. Bloomfield Township
Population: 42,313
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.95
Total crime: 4.75% violent, 95.25% property
15. Farmington
Population: 10,553
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.09
Total crime: 4.27% violent, 95.73% property
16. White Lake Township
Population: 31,135
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48
Property crimes per 1,000: 10.25
Total crime: 4.70% violent, 95.30% property
17. Springfield Township
Population: 14,467
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48
Property crimes per 1,000: 5.46
Total crime: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property
18. Novi
Population: 59,441
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.12
Total crime: 4.84% violent, 95.16% property
19. Grosse Pointe Farms
Population: 9,188
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54
Property crimes per 1,000: 17.09
Total crime: 3.18% violent, 96.82% property
20. Plymouth
Population: 8,865
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.56
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.93
Total crime: 5.68% violent, 94.32% property
