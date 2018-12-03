(CBS Detroit) Beverly Hills comes in at number seven according to a new report by Safewise.com.

The site lists the 20 safest Michigan cities to live in right now.

Safewise evaluated FBI crime report statistics, population data, and the rate of crime per every 1,000 people in a city to get the results.

On average, violent offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery, accounted for less than 5% of all crimes reported by Michigan’s 20 safest cities.

From small towns like Oakland Township and Northville to much more populated ones like Bloomfield Township and Novi, all 20 safest cities in the Great Lakes State experienced significantly low property crime rates. With an average of just seven property crimes reported per 1,000 people (compared to the US average of 28), it’s easy to see why these cities made our list.

According to Safewise the 20 safest cities in Michigan include:

1. Thetford Township

Population: 6,696

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.19

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

2. Raisin Township

Population: 7,577

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 3.56

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

3. Kinross Township

Population: 7,536

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.13

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.73

Total crime: 7.69% violent, 92.31% property

4. Gaines Township

Population: 6,177

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16

Property crimes per 1,000: 4.05

Total crime: 4.00% violent, 96.00% property

5. East Grand Rapids

Population: 11,436

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.17

Property crimes per 1,000: 8.31

Total crime: 2.11% violent, 97.89% property

6. Grosse Ile Township

Population: 10,123

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.20

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.48

Total crime: 13.33% violent, 86.67% property

7. Beverly Hills

Population: 10,455

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.29

Property crimes per 1,000: 7.65

Total crime: 3.75% violent, 96.25% property

8. Oakland Township

Population: 19,659

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31

Property crimes per 1,000: 2.65

Total crime: 11.54% violent, 88.46% property

9. Huntington Woods

Population: 6,360

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31

Property crimes per 1,000: 6.76

Total crime: 4.65% violent, 95.35% property

10. Northville

Population: 6,019

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.33

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.30

Total crime: 3.57% violent, 96.43% property

11. Northville Township

Population: 28,890

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.42

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.87

Total crime: 3.50% violent, 96.50% property

12. Birmingham

Population: 21,012

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.43

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.52

Total crime: 3.72% violent, 96.28% property

13. Commerce Township

Population: 38,218

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.37

Total crime: 5.03% violent, 94.97% property

14. Bloomfield Township

Population: 42,313

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.95

Total crime: 4.75% violent, 95.25% property

15. Farmington

Population: 10,553

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.09

Total crime: 4.27% violent, 95.73% property

16. White Lake Township

Population: 31,135

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property crimes per 1,000: 10.25

Total crime: 4.70% violent, 95.30% property

17. Springfield Township

Population: 14,467

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property crimes per 1,000: 5.46

Total crime: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property

18. Novi

Population: 59,441

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.12

Total crime: 4.84% violent, 95.16% property

19. Grosse Pointe Farms

Population: 9,188

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54

Property crimes per 1,000: 17.09

Total crime: 3.18% violent, 96.82% property

20. Plymouth

Population: 8,865

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.56

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.93

Total crime: 5.68% violent, 94.32% property

