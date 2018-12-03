MICHIGAN (Patch) — A key stretch of I-94 in Metro Detroit is about to undergo a massive makeover in a transformation that may take several years to complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the overhaul, which is still in the planning stages, is well overdue, saying there’s rust and cracking on the pavement.

The proposed project is seven miles long between Connor Street and I-96 throughout Detroit. The stretch was built in the 1950s, according to an official report.

MDOT officials said the project could start in the early 2020s. The details on if it would be a complete closure haven’t been determined, but alternate routes would be updated before the reconstruction started, officials said.

Click here to continue via Patch.