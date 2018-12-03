(Patch) Snow season is officially upon us, much to the delight of children hoping for a brief reprieve from the doldrums of school.

But for many people, snow just means a slick and slushy commute. It means digging your car out of the snow, pleading with your boss to let you work from home, and buying water bottles and canned foods like a doomsdayer waiting for end-times.

If that sounds accurate, you might want to avoid Houghton county, which was just named the snowiest county in Michigan. That’s according to the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St., which published its study Nov. 22. The authors calculated the average snowfall for every county in the U.S. on the days it snowed in December, January and February from 2016 to 2018. The data came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Here’s what the report said about Houghton

Average winter snowfall: 2.81 inches

Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 16.8 inches (Jan. 17, 2016)

Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 65 days

County population: 36,565

Compared to Loudoun County, Virginia, our numbers might look pretty tame. The northern Virginia county has the highest average winter snowfall in the nation at more than 5.6 inches. On Jan. 24, 2016, the county saw a whopping 36.6 inches of snow — more than 3 feet — and there were seven days of recorded snowfall last winter.

Roseau County in Minnesota receives the second highest amount of snow on average at 5.52 inches. Tulare County, California, was the next highest at 5.44 inches followed by Bent County, Colorado, at 5.22 inches.

