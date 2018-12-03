  • CBS 62 Live Video

SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) – Twenty-five years since the release of “Cracked Rear View,” Hootie & The Blowfish announced Monday they would release a new album and a US Tour, including a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on August 16. Tickets go on sale December 7 at 10 a.m. with presale starts Dec. 6.

You can buy your tickets online at Ticketmaster.

