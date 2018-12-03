  • CBS 62 Live Video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The typewriter Hugh Hefner used in college was the top-selling item at an auction of the Playboy magazine founder’s possessions.

 

gettyimages 463118931 Hugh Hefners set of Playboys scores $76K at auction

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Julien’s Auctions says the Underwood Standard portable typewriter sold for $162,500. His complete set of Playboy magazines sold for $76,800, and a gold ring with a hidden compartment containing a Viagra pill sold for $22,400.

 

gettyimages 457877406 Hugh Hefners set of Playboys scores $76K at auction

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Hefner’s iconic smoking jacket fetched $41,600.

 

gettyimages 2665986 Hugh Hefners set of Playboys scores $76K at auction

(Photo by Dove/Getty Images)

Hefner was 91 when he died in September 2017.

 

gettyimages 115050628 Hugh Hefners set of Playboys scores $76K at auction

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The auction took place Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which defends civil rights and civil liberties.

 

gettyimages 473358670 Hugh Hefners set of Playboys scores $76K at auction

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

