DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police say a man who invaded a home on the city’s west side has been fatally shot by one of the residents.

They say three women, ages 75, 55 and 29, were leaving for church about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when a man confronted them in the home’s driveway and forced them back inside.

Police said that while inside, the 55-year-old woman pulled a gun and fired two shots at the man, hitting him at least once in his chest.

Police say the man was believed to be in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t immediately identified.

Police say the shooting was in self-defense and no arrests will be made.

