MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) – Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain has been named head coach at Central Michigan.

Central Michigan announced McElwain’s hiring Sunday. He replaces John Bonamego, who went 1-11 in his fourth season after taking the Chippewas to three straight bowls.

The 56-year-old McElwain was at Michigan for one season. He previously coached at Florida, where he was Southeastern Conference coach of the year in his first season (2015) and went 22-12 overall.

The Gators won SEC East titles his first two years. After a 3-4 start in 2017, McElwain said he and his family had received death threats. His claim couldn’t be substantiated and he parted ways with Florida, agreeing to a $7.5 million buyout.

CMU athletic director Michael Alford called McElwain a “proven winner.”

