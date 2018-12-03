MASON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) — A Mason County woman is facing drug charges after investigators said she had several drugs on her when she came to pick up her daughter.

Mason County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West US-10 regarding a suspicious situation call around 6:49 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, Walmart employees told them there were two young girls who were reportedly found “camping” inside the store’s clothing section and when approached the girls, they left on foot.

Investigators said one of the girls left a cell phone behind, which led deputies to one of the mothers.

Deputies learned the girls were 10-year-old and were taking part in a challenge posted to social media where people allegedly sleep inside large stores.

Sheriff Kim Cole said when the mother of one of the girls, who is the one who allegedly took them to the store around 2 a.m., returned to meet with the deputies, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were found on her.

She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Investigators said the girls were located shortly before 8 a.m. walking on Sixth Street near Pere Marquette Highway, which is more than a mile away from the store.

