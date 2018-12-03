MICHIGAN (Patch) — Fifth-graders in Michigan have the chance to learn some important lessons about living in the mitten, particularly how to deal with our weather.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is offering elementary schools across Michigan the opportunity to enroll their fifth-graders in a national emergency preparedness program that teaches students how to prepare for tornadoes, storms, flooding and other emergencies.

The Student Tools for Emergency Planning (STEP) program provides teachers with a complete curriculum and emergency preparedness materials at no cost to the school. Materials include instructor guides, student handouts and starter emergency supply kits for each student.

“The STEP program equips participating fifth-graders with important and potentially lifesaving knowledge about emergency preparedness,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “Educating students before disaster strikes means they will be better prepared in an emergency.”

