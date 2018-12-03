Filed Under:Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan offensive guard Ben Bredeson says he plans to return for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft.

gettyimages 1068986120 cw dl 1025x576 Michigan’s Ben Bredeson Plans To Return For Senior Season

The second-team, All-Big Ten player told reporters Monday he is doing his due diligence about his future, including having a meeting with coach Jim Harbaugh.

gettyimages 841987522 cw dl 1025x576 Michigan’s Ben Bredeson Plans To Return For Senior Season

Michigan safety Josh Metellus says he has not decided to stay in school or go pro, adding he has to make the decision with his family after getting feedback from the NFL. Defensive end Rashan Gary announced last week he was declaring for the NFL draft. Harbaugh says Gary will not play for the eight-ranked Wolverines against No. 10 Florida on Dec. 29 in the Peach Bowl.

