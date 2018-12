SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – Live Nation & Queen announced Monday at 23 city tour including a stop in Detroit.

Queen, Adam Lambert To Launch North American Tour

Adam Lambert will join original members, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

The 2019 North American Tour kicks off July 10 in Vancouver. Queen will hit Detroit, Saturday, July 27 at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10 am.

You can buy tickets on Live Nation’s website.