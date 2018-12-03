LANSING (AP) — Advocates of paid sick leave are planning to launch a 2020 ballot drive if a new Michigan law is gutted by Republican-controlled Legislature.

MI Time to Care filed petition language Monday, days after the Senate voted to significantly scale back paid sick time requirements due to take effect in March. The GOP-led House will hold a hearing Tuesday.

Majority Republicans approved sick leave and minimum wage ballot initiatives before the election to make it easier to change them. Critics say the move would be unconstitutional.

It is unclear if Republican Gov. Rick Snyder will OK the bills. But if he does and legal challenges are unsuccessful, sick leave advocates know that if they gather enough signatures for 2020, Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will not join GOP legislators in gutting it.

