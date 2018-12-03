Filed Under:boston, Boston Red Sox, Donald Trump, MLB, Preisdent Trump, white house

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

 

gettyimages 1067854284 World Series Champ Red Sox Accept Invitation To White House

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

Team President Sam Kennedy says the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

The traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized, with some teams declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

 

gettyimages 1074391998 World Series Champ Red Sox Accept Invitation To White House

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

 

gettyimages 1057425112 World Series Champ Red Sox Accept Invitation To White House

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Manager Alex Cora says he’ll be there. A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island. He says he will use the platform “in the right way.”

Cora and others were at a premiere Monday for a documentary on their championship season.

 

gettyimages 1057425196 World Series Champ Red Sox Accept Invitation To White House

 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s