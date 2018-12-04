  • CBS 62 Live Video

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fernando Alonso will be powered by Chevrolet for his second attempt to win the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso is entering the race with McLaren, which had a 70 percent win rate from 1968 to 1970 when partnered with Chevrolet that included 23 consecutive victories. The IndyCar Series currently has only two engine providers, Chevrolet and Honda, but McLaren has a strained relationship with Honda.

The Honda problems made it difficult for McLaren to find a partner for Alonso’s latest attempt to win the “Triple Crown of Motorsports.” Alonso was powered by Honda and drove in a McLaren alliance with Andretti Autosport when he raced at Indy in 2017. He led 27 laps until his engine expired.

The retired Formula One champion won the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year and the Monaco Grand Prix in 2006.  Indianapolis is the final race the Spaniard needs to join Graham Hill as the only drivers to have won all three.

