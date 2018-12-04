  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple Music, Dominates, Drake, God's Plan, Most-streamed artist, Scorpion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake was a dominate force on Apple Music as the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.

gettyimages 1050104652 Drake Owns Apple Music As Most Streamed Artist In The World

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Apple released its “Best of 2018” list Tuesday that Drake’s “Scorpion” was the top album, while his hit “God’s Plan” was the most popular single. The rapper’s song “Nice for What” came in second and “In My Feelings” at No. 4.

 

gettyimages 888441522 Drake Owns Apple Music As Most Streamed Artist In The World

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for American Express Platinum)

 

Drake’s fifth studio album had four other songs in the top 100 including “Nonstop,” ”I’m Upset,” ”Mob Ties” and “Don’t Matter To Me,” featuring Michael Jackson. He was also featured on Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed,” Migos’ “Walk It Talk It” and BlockBoy JB’s “Look Alive.”

 

gettyimages 995190480 Drake Owns Apple Music As Most Streamed Artist In The World

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

Post Malone’s songs “Rockstar” and “Psycho” were in the top 5. His album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” was the second-most streamed followed by Cardi B’s, the late XXXTentacion and Travis Scott.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s