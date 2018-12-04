  • CBS 62 Live Video

LOS ANGELES (AP)

Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.
The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

gettyimages 469537112 Eddie Murphy And Fiancee Have A New Baby Boy

Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher attend a Los Angeles Lakers game (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.
It’s the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.
The “Nutty Professor” and “Beverly Hills Cop” actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged.

gettyimages 155407281 Eddie Murphy And Fiancee Have A New Baby Boy

Eddie Murphy and model Paige Butcher arrive at Spike TV’s “Eddie Murphy: One Night Only”  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well. Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

 

