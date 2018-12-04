  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:League Expansion, NHL, Seattle

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve expansion to Seattle, with the league’s 32nd team beginning play in the 2021-22 season.

 

gettyimages 542420536 NHL Set To Vote On Seattle Expansion For 2021 22 Season

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

A three-quarters vote of the current 31 owners is needed to confirm Seattle as the league’s newest franchise. The nine-member executive committee that heard Seattle’s presentation in October voted unanimously to move the matter to the full board, which is meeting in Georgia. The vote is expected on Tuesday.

 

gettyimages 187753483 NHL Set To Vote On Seattle Expansion For 2021 22 Season

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The New York Times)

 

Seattle Hockey Partners will pay NHL owners $650 million to join. The group led by majority owner David Bonderman, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and president and CEO Tod Leiweke had been hoping for play to begin in 2020, but uncertainty over completing arena renovations in time means Seattle will have to wait another year for the return of a major winter sports team.

 

gettyimages 632931890 NHL Set To Vote On Seattle Expansion For 2021 22 Season

 

A team in Seattle balances the Eastern and Western Conferences at 16 teams apiece, but also requires realignment to even out the Central and Pacific Divisions. Many expect the Arizona Coyotes to be moved to the Central Division in 2021 when Seattle enters the league.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s