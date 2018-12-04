  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP)— Police say a possible human skull was found in a flower pot outside a Detroit church.

The Rev. Joseph Blankenship tells The Detroit News that the person who spotted it Sunday afternoon at Marion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church initially thought the skull might have been a leftover Halloween decoration, but he noted that: “The more they looked, it didn’t seem like it.”

Detroit police say officers retrieved the skull, which appeared to be human and was missing its lower jaw area. It was to be examined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

