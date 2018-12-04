  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Matt Calvert, suspended, Tyler Bertuzzi

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Monday for his hit on Colorado’s Matt Calvert during the weekend.

 

gettyimages 938255384 Red Wings Bertuzzi Benched For 2 Games For Punch From The Bench

(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

 

Bertuzzi was sanctioned for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit with 7:15 left in the third period of the Avalanche’s 2-0 win Sunday. No penalty was called on the play during the game.

 

gettyimages 1051998032 2 Red Wings Bertuzzi Benched For 2 Games For Punch From The Bench

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

He will miss the Red Wings’ games against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and at Toronto on Thursday.

 

gettyimages 1068965598 Red Wings Bertuzzi Benched For 2 Games For Punch From The Bench

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

