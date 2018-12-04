DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Tigers and left-hander Matt Moore have agreed to a one-year contract.

Detroit announced the move Tuesday, adding a 29-year-old pitcher with a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation in 2019.

Moore was 3-8 last season with a 6.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 12 starts and a career-high 39 appearances. His career record is 54-56 with a 4.56 ERA over eight seasons with Tampa Bay, San Francisco, and Texas. The Rays drafted him in the eighth round in 2007 out of high school in New Mexico, and he was 17-4 and an All-Star for them in 2013.

The rebuilding Tigers chose not to tender contracts for right-handed pitcher Alex Wilson and catcher James McCann last week.

