Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band, Springsteen on Broadway, Tour

NEW YORK (AP) Bruce Springsteen will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

Springsteen on Tuesday posted on Twitter that they hope to be back soon. But The Boss says he wants a break after his “Springsteen on Broadway” show wraps up on Dec. 15 and he’s working on various recording projects.

gettyimages 857254396 Bruce Springsteen: No Tour with E Street Band In 2019

Attendees wait in front of the Walter Kerr Theater to see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’
(Photo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Springsteen says members of the band are out performing with their own projects and deserve support.
Springsteen wished his fans “Happy Holidays!”

