  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greek Statue, italy, J. Paul Getty Museum, Victorious Youth

ROME (AP)The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles has vowed to assert its right to keep an important Greek statue after Italy’s highest court rejected its appeal of a ruling that ordered the artwork to be returned to Italy. The ANSA news agency said the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal outright earlier this week.

“Victorious Youth,” a nearly life-sized bronze dating from 300 B.C. to 100 B.C., is one of the highlights of the Getty collection. An Italian court in Pesaro had ordered it returned in 2010, at the height of Italy’s campaign to recover antiquities looted from its territory and sold to museums and private collectors around the globe.

The Getty says Italy has no claim to the bronze, which was pulled from the sea in 1964.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s