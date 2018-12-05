Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
15-16-22-23-26-37
Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million
Poker Lotto
AS-3C-9C-9S-10S
Midday Daily 3
4-7-7
Midday Daily 4
5-0-9-4
Daily 3
9-4-9
Daily 4
8-7-6-7
Fantasy 5
20-29-31-33-39
Keno
05-08-11-12-16-17-22-25-27-33-38-40-42-43-48-62-63-65-75-78-79-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.