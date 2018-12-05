  • CBS 62 Live Video

lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

15-16-22-23-26-37

Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million

Poker Lotto

AS-3C-9C-9S-10S

Midday Daily 3

4-7-7

Midday Daily 4

5-0-9-4

Daily 3

9-4-9

Daily 4

8-7-6-7

Fantasy 5

20-29-31-33-39

Keno

05-08-11-12-16-17-22-25-27-33-38-40-42-43-48-62-63-65-75-78-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

