Detroit (CBS) – We all know how vital reading is to our children. Ric DeVore with PNC Bank feels the same way, so much so that he spends lots of time in schools reading to children.

“I think it demonstrates our commitment to the community, and I will tell you every time I do this I think ‘this might be the best thing I did all week’. PNC provides students with materials and exposure to reading, science, mathematics, art and engineering concepts. In addition, the program features field trips and special events where parents can join in and learn along with their children.

Recently, Ric and his team paid a visit to Schulze Academy in Detroit. “I see a world of possibility, and you can just see the sparkle in the kids’ eyes as you read a story or participate in an activity”, says DeVore. “It’s making a difference in the community, and it’s really invigorating. I think I get as much out of it as the kids do”.

