By Mickie McLeod

There are only a few more episodes left of the most deceiving game on TV. So, who deceived who in this week’s episode? Here’s what went down on Survivor: David vs. Goliath:

On last week’s episode, Nick was left after Tribal Council feeling nothing but betrayed. He was confused why Carl was voted out, especially without him knowing about it. So Nick explains to Christian that the vote didn’t make sense because Carl helped with all of the advantages for their David alliance. Christian, however, assures Nick that there’s nothing to worry about moving forward. But, Nick can’t help but feel angry because of the special bond, and the “Mason-Dixon” alliance he had with Christian. He feels he can’t trust Christian anymore, and to him, Mason-Dixon is dead.

Reward Challenge

Who cried during this Reward Challenge? It was the famous family episode of Survivor this week, and yes, it always gets pretty emotional. Everyone loves the Survivor family episode because it puts in perspective what these remaining castaways are fighting for in the game. It reminds them of who they have at home rooting for them, and that’s exactly what Mike put into words when seeing his boyfriend at the Reward Challenge.

Along with Mike, the other seven remaining castaways got a moment to say hello to their family members, in hopes to win more time with them over a BBQ. When you watch these family members, you can’t help but get a little sentimental. Whether it was through Nick’s proud dad seeing him, Christian’s girlfriend, or Davie’s loving mom, — the emotions are pretty high.

On, “go” the castaways were teamed up together in twos to battle it out through an obstacle course on the beach. The first pair who finish this challenge wins the extra time with their loved ones. The two who won were Nick and Angelina. As a result, they had the opportunity to choose two other people and their families to join them on the reward. Nick picked Davie and Angelina chose Mike. This left Christian, Gabby, Alison, and Kara without any family time.

At the reward, the spirits are high with the help of the drinks and BBQ out on a raft in the crystal blue ocean. While the castaways took their times catching up with their loved ones, an alliance formed. The final four. These four cheers’ed everyone to declare their loyalty to one another. But with Davie, he was still unsure if this would be the best alliance for him moving forward…

Individual Immunity Challenge

The challenges are only getting tougher. The remaining eight castaways battled it out while they each had to balance themselves on a narrow perch. While on the perch, they must extend their arm by also balancing a small pole that’s holding up a bucket of water. If the person slips in a way that drops their bucket of water, they’re out.

Let’s just say; no one wants Christian to win. They’re coming for him, and you can smell it in the air. The most significant clue was seeing eliminated players in this challenge begin helping Nick by observing him and telling him to adjust his stance. Christian could easily sense the plans of voting him out, but he wasn’t sure quite yet. The uncertainty didn’t matter though because both Nick and Christian were out just before the final two.

The final two people in this challenge were Kara and Davie. After multiple rounds of adjustments and strength, it was Kara who won this intense Individual Immunity.

Tribal Council

Those senses Christian was feeling at the Immunity Challenge? Well, they’re coming from his number one ally, Gabby, and she’s coming for him hard. The rumor got out to Christian that when Gabby noticed Christian’s girlfriend on the beach earlier at the Reward Challenge, she couldn’t help but understand exactly who Christian is to her in this game. That’s the “comforter” for her problems. Something clicked in Gabby’s mind that told her she needs to play for her game and make a big move.

That big move was gunning for Christian, and everyone was for it — besides Davie. Davie was the one who passed this information along to Christian because he’d like to see him still in the game. Davie explains that without Christian as his “shield,’ then he’s next to go. From the looks of it, Davie’s pretty right about that!

When Christian heard the big move that everyone wants him out, he panicked — especially when he heard his closest allies, Gabby and Nick, were behind the vote as well. He took the time to apologize to Nick, but instead of Nick believing him, he manipulated him back. So he lied to Christian’s face, assuring him that he won’t vote him out and vote Alison instead.

But when it came down to it at Tribal Council, Christian still sensed no loyalty anymore, and he used the Hidden Immunity Idol he had on himself. This was a bold and smart move for Christian. He proved his point because it was unanimous that Christian would’ve been out if he didn’t use his Idol.

That left a few votes for Allison, but there was just one more for… Gabby. Yep, her planned backfired on her! It was karma coming her way for betraying her alliance with Christian. Christian is safe. Gabby is out. & Another battle is certainly about to begin.

What did you think of this week’s episode? Maybe it’s just me, but I think Gabby maybe was just jealous Christian has a girlfriend, and that’s why she wanted him out. Who agrees? My prediction is either Nick or Davie perhaps, wins this season. For a long time, I thought it would be Christian, but his fight to the finals is almost knocking him out! Tweet me @mick_cloudy and let’s talk Survivor!

