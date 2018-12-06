DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say six doctors have been charged in a scheme that involved millions of opioid drugs and unnecessary medical procedures in southeastern Michigan.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says it’s “particularly egregious” for doctors to prey on addicts.

An indictment unsealed Thursday says the doctors prescribed opioids to induce people to visit. The indictment says patients were forced to undergo other treatments. Nearly $500 million was billed to insurers, mostly Medicare and Medicaid.

The alleged ringleader was Dr. Rajendra Bothra, who operated pain clinics in Warren and Eastpointe. He’s charged with conspiracy, fraud and other crimes. The identity of his lawyer wasn’t immediately known.

The Detroit News reports that Bothra in 1999 was honored in India for humanitarian efforts.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.