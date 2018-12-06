DETROIT (AP) — A 10-year-old Detroit boy has been charged after taking a loaded handgun to school.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says a fellow student at Spain Middle School saw the gun Wednesday afternoon in a book bag and told school officials. The gun was confiscated.

The 10-year-old was charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in school. He was released Thursday on bond following a preliminary hearing and is not allowed to be on any school property unless authorized by school officials.

The prosecutor’s office says the boy is not subject to adult penalties and that other aspects of the case remain under investigation.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.