SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – While family-owned businesses are the backbone of America, they’re part of Detroit’s past and more important than ever to its future.

There are more than 27 million small businesses in America – over half are family owned. They not only create jobs (over half) and play a major role in building our economy but they are growing in big numbers and will have a greater impact on our future.

Brian Jefferson, former CEO, Sanders

Join us as CBS 62’s presents “Eye on the Future: The Power of Family Business” – a riveting 30-minute special airing 6:30 pm this Sunday as Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and Paul Pytlowany, Videographer and Editor, take viewers on a fascinating ride inside some unique Detroit firms and show what it’s like to work alongside your family. And they’ll talk about their impact on Detroit.

They also visit with leaders working to help these businesses succeed as they confront unique challenges.

“These privately-owned businesses have a lot more flexibility than public companies on how to support the community without having to answer to shareholders,” said Richard DeVore, Regional President, PNC Bank. “Decisions can be very personal to what is important to the family and their values.”

This special is the latest in CBS 62’s award-winning “Eye On The Future” series looking at vital issues making a difference to our long-term prospects.

Among companies profiled in “The Power of Family Business:”

Doug Mans, CEO, Mans Lumber

Mans Lumber in Trenton started in 1900 by Nicholas August Mans who sold coal and peat in the Downriver area. The business is now run by the family’s fourth generation. How did they succeed when most family-owned businesses don’t make it to the second generation?

DWM Holdings is a second generation family business in Macomb County which builds light poles for industrial use and municipalities. It was started by Douglas William MacVoy in 1971 and now run by his three children.

Nick Nicolay, CEO, Kar’s Nuts

Kar’s Nuts just purchased Morley Candy Makers, the Clinton Township based owner of Sanders Fine Chocolatiers. Nick Nicolay, CEO of Kar’s Nuts, and Brian Jefferson, former CEO of Sanders, talk about the two iconic Detroit brands and potential changes ahead.

Adrienne Bennett and AK Bennett, Benkari LLC

Benkari LLC, a Detroit-based commercial plumbing and water conservation contractor started by Adrienne Bennett in 2008. She’s helping to rebuild the city as she works on projects like Little Caesars Arena and the Anthony Wayne Apartments on WSU’s Campus. She’s working alongside her two sons as she views the family-owned business as her legacy to them.

Roger Penske, Founder and Chairman, Penske Corp

Penske Corp. which was started by racing guru Roger Penske. It remains a privaetly held family business headquartered in Bloomfield Hills and grown in to a global enterprise revolving around transportation, autos and racing. His five children are involved.

Bill Golling, CEO, Golling Automotive Group, with sons Matthew & Michael

Golling Automotive Group run by CEO Bill Golling whose dad started the company. Today, Golling’s two sons are working alongside him as the third generation family owned enterprise includes five dealerships.

Also in the special:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Richard DeVore, Regional President, PNC Bank

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of MichBusiness

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Rod Alberts

Matt Anderson, Curator of Transportation, The Henry Ford

