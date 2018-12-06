  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, nfl

The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Detroit promoted defensive end Eric Lee from the practice squad to fill the roster spot Wednesday.

Reeves-Maybin is tied for the team lead with six tackles on special teams and he had seven tackles on defense this season.

gettyimages 889619852 Lions Put LB Jalen Reeves Maybin On IR, Add DE Eric Lee

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 10: Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to get around linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin #44 of the Detroit Lions during a carry in the second quarter of an NFL football game on December 10, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Lee has played in five games this season with the Lions, making two tackles. He started in five games and played in six last season with the New England Patriots for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is now leading the Lions.

Detroit (4-8) plays at Arizona (3-9) on Sunday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

