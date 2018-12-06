  • CBS 62 Live Video

(Patch) As part of its ongoing commitment to give people the confidence and tools they need to budget, save, invest, be fiscally healthy and ultimately inspire them to pursue new and greater goals, Citizens Bank is now accepting applications from nonprofits for critical financial literacy services that help people better manage their money.

From now through Dec. 31, 2018, organizations throughout the bank’s 11-state retail banking footprint – including Michigan – are invited to submit an application for funding as part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money financial literacy initiative.

Click here to learn more.

