Detroit (CBS Detroit) –  When a friend or family member has a stroke, finding a therapy that works can often be challenging. After her boyfriend suffered a stroke at the age of 29, Natalie Lavis found herself as his caregiver.

“There are 800,000 people a year who have strokes”, says Lavis. “200,000 of those people are well below the age of 65, yet we weren’t represented online at all”.  As difficult as that was, the real challenge was returning to their home together because of life as they knew it was very different. “We had no roadmap as to how to do this, how to heal”

Her mission now is to share her resources with those facing the same challenges.  “I wanted to take everything I learned and make a resource for young adult stroke survivors and caregivers, to create what I wish we had when we returned from the hospital”. Natalie reached out on forums and began spreading the word about what she was doing, interviewing many young adults that were in the same situation.  “It might seem that it’s the end of the world now, but it’s not”.

