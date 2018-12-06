  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:marijuana

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is officially becoming the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana for more than medical purposes.

Thursday marks the first day for recreational partaking of pot, following voters’ strong endorsement in the Nov. 6 election. Michigan is among 11 states along with the District of Columbia to have legalized adult use.

Michigan residents 21 and older can possess or transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants out of public view. It can be consumed only at homes or other private property, though landlords and employers can prohibit it.

The move comes 10 years after Michigan voters approved medical marijuana.

Retail shops are still months away and must involve state regulators.

