LANSING (AP) — Two former Detroit Lions players have been denied preliminary applications for medical marijuana growing, processing and provisioning facilities.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reports the Michigan Medical Licensing Board denied prequalification status for a venture backed by Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. Cited were minor traffic tickets for Johnson and problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn.

Johnson’s spokesman, John Truscott, says the former receiver dealt with the tickets once he learned of them, and Sims has cleared up issues with the houses and received a certificate of occupancy.

Sims says the venture has “done everything by the book” and will appeal the decision.

The state is working to license medical marijuana business. Voters approved medical marijuana a decade ago and recreational marijuana in November.

