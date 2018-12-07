  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A Canton cemetery has been shut down as part of an investigation into fetal remains found at a Detroit funeral home.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office says Thursday that a cease and desist order has been issued to Knollwood Memorial Park cemetery in Canton Township due to improper storage of remains.

On Wednesday, police removed nearly four dozen fetal remains from Knollwood and a Detroit cemetery. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Thursday there were “some discrepancies” with documents for 27 sets of remains from Knollwood and 17 from the Detroit cemetery.

The remains were handled by Perry Funeral Home in Detroit where 63 fetal remains were found in October. Perry’s mortuary science license has been suspended.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from the cemetery.

