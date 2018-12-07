Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit is home to some fascinating businesses and several owners appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about their company and impact on our region as Dan Weingartz, President of Weingartz, Adrienne Bennett, President & CEO of Benkari LLC, and Ryan MacVoy, CEO of DWM Holdings, appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about things.

The three executives – each representing a different generation of family business owner –talked about the nuances and how they juggle business and family.

Then, the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Jennifer Kluge, president & CEO of MichBusiness, and Karen Collingsworth-Crusse, Vice President and Senior Relationship Strategist, PNC Hawthorn Family Wealth, appear with Cain to discuss helping businesses across our region.

Collingsworth-Crusse has been helping family owned businesses in various ways at PNC Hawthorn Family Wealth including succession planning which is a huge issue consider 70-percent of family businesses don’t make it to the second generation.

Kluge’s organization has been assisting businesses across Michigan for years as they help them keep ahead of trends and market place needs and addressing issues such as health care. Patterson’s Oakland County One Stop Shop is assisting businesses too.

Then the roundtable discusses the passing of President George HW Bush this week.

Patterson served as Mr. Bush’s Michigan Campaign Co-Chair in 1988 when he ran for president. He shared a story about Mrs. Bush and the President when he visited them at their home.

