Filed Under:Benkari, DWM Holdings, Family Businesses, George H.W. Bush, MichBusiness, oakland county, PNC Hawthorn family Wealth, Weingartz

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit is home to some fascinating businesses and several owners appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about their company and impact on our region as Dan Weingartz, President of Weingartz, Adrienne Bennett, President & CEO of Benkari LLC, and Ryan MacVoy, CEO of DWM Holdings, appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about things.

mg 0534 Michigan Matters: Celebrating Detroit Business and Saluting a President

Dan Weingartz of WEINGARTZ, Adrienne Bennett of Benkari LLC, and Ryan MacVoy of DWM Holdings, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

The three executives – each representing a different generation of family business owner –talked about the nuances and how they juggle business and family.

Then, the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Jennifer Kluge, president & CEO of MichBusiness, and Karen Collingsworth-Crusse, Vice President and Senior Relationship Strategist, PNC Hawthorn Family Wealth, appear with Cain to discuss helping businesses across our region.

mg 0548 Michigan Matters: Celebrating Detroit Business and Saluting a President

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Jennifer Kluge of MichBusiness, and Karen Collingsworth-Crusse from PNC Hawthorn Family Wealth, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Collingsworth-Crusse has been helping family owned businesses in various ways at PNC Hawthorn Family Wealth including succession planning which is a huge issue consider 70-percent of family businesses don’t make it to the second generation.
Kluge’s organization has been assisting businesses across Michigan for years as they help them keep ahead of trends and market place needs and addressing issues such as health care. Patterson’s Oakland County One Stop Shop is assisting businesses too.

Then the roundtable discusses the passing of President George HW Bush this week.

20181207 112905 Michigan Matters: Celebrating Detroit Business and Saluting a President

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, with 41st president of the United States George H.W. Bush

Patterson served as Mr. Bush’s Michigan Campaign Co-Chair in 1988 when he ran for president. He shared a story about Mrs. Bush and the President when he visited them at their home.

