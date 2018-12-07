  • CBS 62 Live Video

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards (all times local):

 

5:40 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Brandi Carlile will compete in the top three categories at the 2019 Grammys, where women mark a comeback.

 

Carlile is one of the five women nominated for album of the year, along with Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and H.E.R. Post Malone, Drake and Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack are also up for the prize.

 

Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” is nominated for both record and song of the year. Five other songs scored nominations in both categories, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”; Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”; Drake’s “God’s Plan”; Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle”; and Carlile’s “The Joke.”

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

