Filed Under:Eye On Detroit, Music, School of Rock

The School of Rock Performance Program exposes students to music in an effort to explore their own minds and talents.  It teaches kids about live musical performance and life through music.

cb3a12ec2966460fb06c1a057299ab46 The School of Rock

“What we do at School of Rock to bring out the talent and inner musician is to help these kids discover themselves”, says General Manager Michael Latcha. “To teach them to grow as a person and to gain confidence through music on and offstage”.

ab538b7b17064789b0b592dcb7fb5738 The School of Rock

“I’ve grown alot as a person”, says vocalist Sophia Wahl, “along with confidence onstage, there’s confidence offstage. And being able to work with people in a group setting, like a team”

15461ae9b561499ab6d65af82612eeea The School of Rock

“What I love about playing music in Detroit is it always feels like home,” reflects guitarist Aaron Lomasney. “Even if you don’t know the people in your audience, they’re always rooting for you”.

c94de4b325af41ea8825af1ab85e7439 The School of Rock

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments Weekdays during “CBS This Morning” featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

