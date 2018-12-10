  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Good Food Fund has awarded $385,000 to 13 food services companies and organizations as part of an initiative to increase access to healthy food and spark economic development and job creation.

The Catalytic Investment Awards are used for a variety of purposes, including infrastructure investments, capital expenditures and predevelopment work.

Michigan Good Food Fund spokeswoman Olivia Rebanal says the awards “are fueling the growth of a more equitable Michigan food system from farm to fork.”

Those receiving funding include the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network, the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing, and Flint-based Babylon Enterprises, which operates a grocery store.

The Michigan Good Food Fund is a $30 million public-private partnership loan fund that provides financing and business assistance to good food enterprises that benefit undeserved communities.

