DETROIT (Patch) Little Caesars is trying out a lasagna pizza that may make its way to Michigan if it’s popular enough.

Chew Boom reports the Detroit-based national pizza chain is testing out a lasagna pizza at some locations in Georgia, West Virginia and Ohio.

The pizza is round with with a Parmesan breadcrumb crust, meaty marinara sauce, mini ribbon pasta, Italian sausage, plus mozzarella, Muenster and ricotta cheeses, according to Chew Boom.

