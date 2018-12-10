  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bass and walleye fishing tournaments in Michigan, and competitive fishing events targeting muskellunge, have to register with the state starting Jan. 1.

 

Michigan’s Natural Resources department says the events must register in the state’s Fishing Tournament Information System . Results also must be reported.

 

Statewide registration and reporting requirements for bass fishing tournaments have been in place since 2016. More than 2,000 bass tournament registrations and reports have been received.

 

DNR tournament fishing specialist Tom Goniea says the requirements are important to “gaining a better understanding of what competitive walleye and muskellunge fishing means to angling, conservation and Michigan’s economy.”

 

