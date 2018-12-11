  • CBS 62 Live Video

Detroit (CBS Detroit) – So you’re a new business owner looking for office space and others to connect with. Where do you go to make these vital connections that you need to be successful?  Bamboo Detroit just may have the answer.

69139ea3610c410f94bb92e3166bac12 Bamboo Detroit

What started as an idea between four friends; Amanda Lewan, Mike Ferlito, David Anderson and Brian Davis, has grown into thriving business hub.

“Bamboo provides shared office space and co-working event space in a professional and affordable environment,” Amanda Lewan, co-founder of Bamboo Detroit tells us. “Our culture is very welcoming, very inspiring and collaborative where we all work together and we all want to see each other succeed”.

06ca5ad53d5f42a68b029c005a4cb71b Bamboo Detroit

Through inclusive community, flexible modern offices, classes and networking events Bamboo helps entrepreneurs and innovative companies launch, land, or expand in Downtown Detroit.

58ab0b46d09d431984ff356a66276cb4 Bamboo Detroit

“We also value diversity and inclusion and we’re always looking for people to get involved and help us continue to elevate our program and grow the community”, adds Lewan. “We’re building a sense of belonging that I think we need in Detroit.”

Bamboo Detroit, making a difference by growing ideas in Detroit.

b13c2fbdb452442b910d01be6d7a4a9b Bamboo Detroit

 

