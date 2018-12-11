Detroit (CBS Detroit) – So you’re a new business owner looking for office space and others to connect with. Where do you go to make these vital connections that you need to be successful? Bamboo Detroit just may have the answer.

What started as an idea between four friends; Amanda Lewan, Mike Ferlito, David Anderson and Brian Davis, has grown into thriving business hub.

“Bamboo provides shared office space and co-working event space in a professional and affordable environment,” Amanda Lewan, co-founder of Bamboo Detroit tells us. “Our culture is very welcoming, very inspiring and collaborative where we all work together and we all want to see each other succeed”.

Through inclusive community, flexible modern offices, classes and networking events Bamboo helps entrepreneurs and innovative companies launch, land, or expand in Downtown Detroit.

“We also value diversity and inclusion and we’re always looking for people to get involved and help us continue to elevate our program and grow the community”, adds Lewan. “We’re building a sense of belonging that I think we need in Detroit.”

Bamboo Detroit, making a difference by growing ideas in Detroit.

